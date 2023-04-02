Flood warning sirens tested with tornado sirens in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was the first Saturday of April and people were met with not one, but two test sirens in the afternoon.

The second siren on Saturday was a test of the flood sirens for if the Moores Park Dam on The Grand River were to fail and begin flooding. Each siren is located along the Grand River near Hazel Street, Lenawee Street, and River Street.

According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL), they plan on testing these sirens in coordination with the tornado sirens every first Saturday of the month.

