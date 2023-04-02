First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the recent heavy rain, river levels have risen across Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Red Cedar River in East Lansing until Tuesday afternoon. The NWS expects the river to crest just over the flood stage of 7 feet Tuesday . There will be some minor flooding along the river from East Lansing to Williamston. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms mid-week will keep the rivers running high across the area.

First Alert: A strong storm system heading towards the northern Great Lakes will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. The threat of severe weather exists Tuesday night and again midday Wednesday. Strong winds and hail will be possible with any thunderstorms Tuesday night and midday Wednesday. Stay alert to updates in the forecast over the next day or two.

Today will be a warmer day with a mix of clouds and sun. A front will drop through the area this afternoon and possibly touch off a few rain showers. High temperatures today climb to the low 60s. The front stalls out near the state line tonight. Rain showers will continue to develop and move along the stalled out front tonight. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out tonight south of I-94. Lows tonight will be near 40º. More rain showers are expected Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. The stalled front will be on the move Tuesday night and will pass through the area bringing showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Temperatures climb to near 70º Wednesday, but the warming will not last long. A cold front races through the area Wednesday around noon and will touch off showers and thunderstorms. Our greatest risk of thunderstorms that approach severe limits will be with the cold front Wednesday. Gusty winds and colder air return once the front moves through the area. We are back in some sunshine Thursday, but it will be windy and colder with high temperatures in the low 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 3, 2023

Average High: 52º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 79° 1999

Lansing Record Low: 2° 1965

Jackson Record High: 77º 1999

Jackson Record Low: 11º 1965

