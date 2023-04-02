Capital Area District Libraries kicks off seed-sharing season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Seed sharing is back for another season at the Capital Area District Libraries.

Saving and sharing seeds helps feed communities and preserves cultural heritage.

For two months, the CADL will be providing the statewide seeds at various locations for pick-up. The Michigan Seed Library Network announced the 2023 statewide seed for One Seed, One State, the Grand Rapids lettuce.

The Grand Rapids Lettuce was developed by Eugene Davis of Grand Rapids. According to the Michigan Seed Library Network, Davis was known as the father of forced lettuce in the late 1800′s. The lettuce is known for its loose-leaf lettuce variety and is easy to grow. It can be eaten as baby lettuce as early as 28 days after planting.

Seed sharing has been done by farmers and gardeners for thousands of years. Local gardeners assist with saving their seeds and provide them free for the community. Participants in the seed-sharing projects are encouraged to grow and save seeds.

You can borrow free seeds at 9 CADL branches until May. Seed donations are accepted all year round at the following CADL locations: Mason, Okemos, and Webberville.

