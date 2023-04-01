St. Cyr stops all seven shots in professional debut with Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, former Michigan State Hockey goaltender Dylan St. Cyr was released from his Amateur Tryout (ATO) with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the AHL-affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

Friday, he was re-signed to another ATO, and even made his debut for the Griffins, stopping seven shots in relief of another former Spartan, John Lethemon.

St. Cyr told News 10 Sports Friday morning he was excited to prove his worth at the next level after playing six seasons in the NCAA for Quinnipiac, Notre Dame, and Michigan State.

After Lethemon let in five goals by the Milwaukee Admirals, St. Cyr came in and helped the Griffins by stopping all remaining Milwaukee shots; the Admirals added an empty-net goal to seal a 6-3 win.

“It was pretty exciting,” said St. Cyr after Friday’s game, “especially the way we were kind of able to come back in that game. Obviously, I really appreciate how the team played in front of me. I don’t think I had many shots coming in, probably had more puck touches than shots honestly, but it was it was a really good first game to kind of get the feet wet and really feel the puck. But again kind of hats off...it’s not a situation you want to go in with the teammate being pulled, but at the same time it’s kind of you’re called to step in and do what you can to kind of get back in the game.”

St. Cyr hopes to continue his ATO for the remainder of the season, as the Griffins start a road trip this weekend.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.