Mid-Michigan sees weather alerts, power outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday’s First Alert Weather Day is bringing strong storms to Michigan.

Severe thunderstorm warnings had been issued by the National Weather Service for Barry, Calhoun, Jackson and Eaton counties.

The warnings for Barry, Calhoun and Jackson counties have expired. Eaton County remains under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:45 p.m.

The storms are expected to bring strong winds and potentially hail. You can track the storms with our interactive radar here.

As of 9:45 p.m. Friday, more than 1,700 Consumers Energy customers and 3,000 DTE Energy customers were without power.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has no customers without power.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050, the Lansing Board of Water and Light at 877-295-5001 or DTE Energy at 800-947-5000.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

