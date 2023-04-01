MSU’s annual ‘Mega Shabbat’ event returns, honors victims of campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of Michigan State University’s Jewish student organization held their annual event, called “Mega Shabbat,” at Spartan Stadium where they honored the victims of last month’s mass shooting on campus.

The event began with the breaking of bread, lighting of candles, and singing of songs to celebrate Shabbat, the day of rest for Jewish people, just before sunset on Friday. While Jewish people typically celebrate with their families at home, this event allowed them to come together as a community.

The featured speakers at the event were MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who both spoke of the strength and resilience of the MSU community in the face of tragedy.

“These community gatherings allow us to recall the reasons that we are in this particular community,” Woodruff said. “As this Passover week begins, I join you in hopes that this will be a time of true inner freedom and healing. Shabbot Shalom and Go Green.”

The event was held in honor of the victims of the mass shooting that took place on campus almost two months prior.

“This is a campus that has known loss, this is a campus that has seen tragedy, but what do you see on this campus? What do you see at a dinner like tonight? You see strength,” Bernstein said.

MSU Professor Howard Teitelbaum said Mega Shabbat is a special event within the Jewish community that they look forward to all year.

“I think the idea of communities coming together is a message that we all share,” Teitelbaum said. “And particularly on the Sabbath, it’s kind of a renewing atmosphere, to begin with, and for that, I think we are all grateful, and at times like this we are especially grateful.”

The event was brought to MSU’s campus by Chabad in 2019 and has since grown to include 300 people in attendance.

