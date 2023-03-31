Your Health: Is inflammation to blame for brain fog?

Chronic inflammation is often invisible, with no telltale signs, yet doctors say it can take a toll.
Chronic inflammation is often invisible, with no telltale signs, yet doctors say it can take a toll.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we age, our chances rise for memory lapses, forgetfulness, and a decline in cognitive function. Research over the past few years suggests inflammation plays a role.

Now, researchers want to determine how it affects memory problems in cancer patients.

Acute inflammation is easy to see – a cut, redness, or swelling. It’s the body’s response to injury. But chronic inflammation is often invisible, with no telltale signs, yet doctors say it can take a toll.

“It’s always been thought that inflammation can potentially have a connection between cognitive changes, even in non-cancer patients,” says Dr. Deena Mary Atieh Graham, a medical oncologist with Georgetown University.

Now, cancer researchers want to know what role chronic inflammation caused by physical or emotional stress can play on a patient’s cognition. In a recent study, they took blood from 400 breast cancer survivors to measure their c-reactive protein, or CRP, levels.

“These inflammatory markers or proteins in your blood can be elevated when the body is under some form of stress,” Dr. Graham said.

Dr. Graham and colleagues at Georgetown found that “chronic inflammation may play a role in the development of cognitive problems.”

They say by identifying a scientific predictor for memory problems they can help patients prevent it.

“I don’t think that’s, it’s going to be a one and done, but I think this is a step,” said Dr. Graham.

Dr. Graham says the next step will be treatments to lower the inflammation. That might not be a medicine that patients can take. It could be lifestyle changes in combination with other therapies.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy
Son accused of killing Commerce Township father by stabbing
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month

Latest News

Chronic inflammation is often invisible, with no telltale signs, yet doctors say it can take a...
Your Health: Is inflammation to blame for brain fog?
People who are practicing Jehovah’s Witnesses and Christian Scientists have religious beliefs...
Your Health: Bloodless heart surgery
People who are practicing Jehovah’s Witnesses and Christian Scientists have religious beliefs...
Your Health: Bloodless heart surgery
Doctors in Mid-Michigan adapt to new reality of treating traumatic events
Doctors in Mid-Michigan adapt to new reality of treating traumatic events