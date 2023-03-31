Welcome Home: Fralick to become MSU women’s basketball head coach

The Okemos native will become the sixth coach in the history of Spartan women’s basketball.
(WTVG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Call it a homecoming. Robyn Fralick has been named the head coach of Michigan State University women’s basketball.

The Okemos native will become the sixth coach in the history of Spartan women’s basketball. Fralick spent the past five seasons leading the Bowling Green State University Falcons. The 2022-23 season just ended for the Falcons with a 77-70 loss to Columbia University in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday.

Prior to leading BGSU, Fralick served as head coach of Ashland University for a total of 10 seasons as both an assistant and head coach for the Eagles, finishing with a 267-59 record. She also had stints at Western Michigan (2005-07) and Toledo (2007-09) after a four-year playing career at Davidson.

Before the college accolades, Fralick had a stellar career at Okemos High School. Then known as Robyn Flewelling, she earned second-team all-state honors and was named to the All-Michigan Fifth Team in her senior year, made all-league in soccer and honorable mention all-league in softball, all leading to her induction into the Okemos Hall of Fame in 2007.

Fralick will be formally introduced at a press conference next week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared due to severe storm threat
‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Police report finding two 9 mm casings near Albert St. and M.A.C. Ave. on Sunday, March 12 at...
East Lansing police ask for help identifying shooting suspect

Latest News

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) in the...
Dickinson leaving Michigan for transfer portal
Michigan players celebrate a goal against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March...
Naurato named permanent head coach at Michigan hockey
Plus big news out of Ann Arbor with a recruit, while another Wolverine enters the transfer...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Breaking MSU women’s basketball news
Baseballs
Minor leaguers reach 5-year labor deal with MLB