Welcome Home: Fralick to become MSU women’s basketball head coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Call it a homecoming. Robyn Fralick has been named the head coach of Michigan State University women’s basketball.

The Okemos native will become the sixth coach in the history of Spartan women’s basketball. Fralick spent the past five seasons leading the Bowling Green State University Falcons. The 2022-23 season just ended for the Falcons with a 77-70 loss to Columbia University in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday.

Prior to leading BGSU, Fralick served as head coach of Ashland University for a total of 10 seasons as both an assistant and head coach for the Eagles, finishing with a 267-59 record. She also had stints at Western Michigan (2005-07) and Toledo (2007-09) after a four-year playing career at Davidson.

Before the college accolades, Fralick had a stellar career at Okemos High School. Then known as Robyn Flewelling, she earned second-team all-state honors and was named to the All-Michigan Fifth Team in her senior year, made all-league in soccer and honorable mention all-league in softball, all leading to her induction into the Okemos Hall of Fame in 2007.

Fralick will be formally introduced at a press conference next week.

Welcome to East Lansing, Coach Fralick! — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) March 31, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.