Train hits vehicle in Pennfield Township, no serious injuries reported

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office(Steve Hinkley | WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man and woman experienced only minor injuries after their vehicle was struck by a train Friday morning in Pennfield Township.

The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. on Pine Lake Road, just south of Pennfield Road. According to authorities, witnesses told Calhoun County deputies the railroad crossing indicators were down and the railroad light markers were flashing when the driver disregarded the indicators.

The vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a westbound Amtrack train.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Comstock Park, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Grand Rapids sustained minor injuries and refused to go to the hospital.

No one in the train was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

