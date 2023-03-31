TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-96 lanes reopened following crash in Ingham County

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reports all lanes are open following a crash on I-96 Friday morning.

The crash was affecting westbound I-96 after the Williamston Exit 117, according to MDOT all lanes were clear at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy
Son accused of killing Commerce Township father by stabbing
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month

Latest News

‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
As warmer weather moves in the Michigan Department of Transportation is preparing for spring...
MDOT urges safe driving as construction season begins
Road reopens after water main break in Meridian Township