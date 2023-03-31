TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-96 lanes reopened following crash in Ingham County
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reports all lanes are open following a crash on I-96 Friday morning.
The crash was affecting westbound I-96 after the Williamston Exit 117, according to MDOT all lanes were clear at approximately 9:10 a.m.
