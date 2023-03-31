Teen runaway missing from Pontiac

Kamarion Amir Johnson, 14
Kamarion Amir Johnson, 14
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac teenager who ran away from home Thursday.

Kamarion Amir Johnson, 14, was reported missing by his mother from his home in the 200 block of Carriage Circle.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called in an attempt to find Kamarion without success.

He had run away recently and was found by his mother, only to run away again before deputies arrived. There is a court order to lodge Kamarion in Oakland County Children’s Village because of home and school truancy.

Kamarion is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who has seen Kamarion or knows where he is should call the Sheriff’s Office at 248- 858-4950

