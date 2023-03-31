Update on today’s severe weather threat and a preview of Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday’s storm chances prompt a First Alert Weather Day. Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki explains why and Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s coming on on Studio 10 for 517 Friday!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 31, 2023
- Average High: 51º Average Low 31º
- Lansing Record High: 78° 1943
- Lansing Record Low: 4° 1923
- Jackson Record High: 79º 1981
- Jackson Record Low: 4º 1923
