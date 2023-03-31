Staudt on Sports LIVE: Breaking MSU women’s basketball news

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt has breaking news on Michigan State women’s basketball and gives his take on the new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League players. Plus big news out of Ann Arbor with a recruit, while another Wolverine enters the transfer portal.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.