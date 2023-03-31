Staudt on Sports LIVE: Breaking MSU women’s basketball news

Plus big news out of Ann Arbor with a recruit, while another Wolverine enters the transfer...
Plus big news out of Ann Arbor with a recruit, while another Wolverine enters the transfer portal.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt has breaking news on Michigan State women’s basketball and gives his take on the new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League players. Plus big news out of Ann Arbor with a recruit, while another Wolverine enters the transfer portal.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared due to severe storm threat
‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Police report finding two 9 mm casings near Albert St. and M.A.C. Ave. on Sunday, March 12 at...
East Lansing police ask for help identifying shooting suspect

Latest News

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) in the...
Dickinson leaving Michigan for transfer portal
Michigan players celebrate a goal against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March...
Naurato named permanent head coach at Michigan hockey
Welcome Home: Fralick to become MSU women’s basketball head coach
Baseballs
Minor leaguers reach 5-year labor deal with MLB