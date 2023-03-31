Schools Rule: Jackson students showcase skills at annual fashion show

From out-of-this-world alien hairstyles to stunning makeup looks, these students are sure to impress.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The red carpet was rolled out at the Jackson Area Career Center as cosmetology students competed in their annual fashion show. Students had the chance to demonstrate their hair and makeup skills to a packed house, exhibiting everything they had learned during their time at the Career Center.

Cosmetology instructor Sydney Sumner said the show not only gave students a chance to demonstrate their skills, but also helped them find their passions.

“It’s all about getting students prepared for the workforce and helping them find not just a job, but something they’re really passionate about,” Sumner said.

Ronda Applegate, a cosmetology instructor, said the event shows students that their hard work matters.

“This just reminds them about the love and the passion I think why they got to this program to begin with,” Applegate said.

The annual fashion show is just one of the many ways that the Jackson Area Career Center prepares its students for their future careers.

The Jackson Area Career Center offers students the opportunity to get their state license in cosmetology at no cost while attending high school. Seniors earn their hours by working on real clients at the Career Center’s salon.

