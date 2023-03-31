Police seek missing Grand Ledge woman with ‘mentality of 7-9-year old’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman from Grand Ledge who has the “mentality of 7-9-year old and fetal alcohol syndrome.”

According to authorities, Lora Woodward was last seen Thursday night at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Seminary and Spring streets. Police said she left her home on foot and walked to an area where a silver van was seen on camera.

Police said the silver van left the area shortly after, driving southbound on Jenne Street toward Saginaw Highway, and Woodward has not been seen or heard from since.

Lora Woodward stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black or gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who has seen Lora Woodward or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Ledge Police Department at 517-627-2115 or to call 911.

