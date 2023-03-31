Police release sketch of suspect accused of attempted kidnapping at MSU

Police release sketch suspect
Police release sketch suspect(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police release a sketch of a suspect who they say “physically assaulted and attempted to kidnap the female victim walking home to her dorm.”

The incident was reported by police in February. Police said a woman was walking back to her dorm at about midnight when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown person in front of McDonel Hall.

First Alert Weather Day update