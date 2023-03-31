Police release sketch of suspect accused of attempted kidnapping at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police release a sketch of a suspect who they say “physically assaulted and attempted to kidnap the female victim walking home to her dorm.”

The incident was reported by police in February. Police said a woman was walking back to her dorm at about midnight when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown person in front of McDonel Hall.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.