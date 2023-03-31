In My View: Transfer portal shaking up college sports rosters

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The transfer portal is set to drastically change college sports rosters, especially in hockey, from year to year.

Michigan State, which had nine seniors last season, has seen four more players enter the portal and four new transfers arrive in March alone. With so much uncertainty around roster composition, coaches are finding themselves on edge as they prepare for the upcoming season.

This level of unpredictability is unprecedented in recent history.

In My View

Latest News

In My View: Transfer portal shaking up college sports rosters
