MSU Science Festival returns following pandemic hiatus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Science Festival returns after taking a couple of years off due to the pandemic.

Starting this weekend, families can go to MSU campus and learn cool science stuff through April. There are hands-on activities, such as creating custom bath bombs and building your own battery.

In addition to the programs, tours, and hands-on learning on MSU’s campus, participants will have the opportunity to connect with scientific venues in regions throughout Michigan, including the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, and the Belle Isle Nature Center in Detroit.

Events are free and spread out all over campus. You can see the full Science Festival schedule here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.