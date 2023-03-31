MSU Science Festival returns following pandemic hiatus

The Michigan State University Science Festival is back with a month-long celebration of...
The Michigan State University Science Festival is back with a month-long celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Science Festival returns after taking a couple of years off due to the pandemic.

Starting this weekend, families can go to MSU campus and learn cool science stuff through April. There are hands-on activities, such as creating custom bath bombs and building your own battery.

In addition to the programs, tours, and hands-on learning on MSU’s campus, participants will have the opportunity to connect with scientific venues in regions throughout Michigan, including the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, and the Belle Isle Nature Center in Detroit.

Events are free and spread out all over campus. You can see the full Science Festival schedule here.

