EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Board of Trustees authorized a $44 million project to reconstruct the Farm Lane bridge.

The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, but open to pedestrians May through September 2023 to resituate the utility lines and construct the pedestrian bridge. The bridge, originally built in 1936, will be closed and rebuilt.

Funds will also go towards constructing a new pedestrian bridge and reconstruction of Farm Lane between Auditorium Road and North Shaw Lane, including those intersections.

The bridge is the main north-south traffic corridor through campus and is heavily used by pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles, carrying 12,000 vehicles and 7,000 pedestrians during a typical class day.

Safety inspections in 2019 and 2021 resulted in the bridge’s weight limits being reduced. The easternmost traffic lane on the bridge was closed in 2021 with northbound traffic shifted to the middle lane of the bridge.

MSU campus Farm Lane bridge reconstruction planned to begin in April (Michigan State University)

The Farm Lane bridge is the only campus bridge over the Red Cedar River with a road surface above the 100-year floodplain.

Plans include adding bicycle lanes on the main bridge.

The Farm Lane bridge and new pedestrian bridge will be closed in December 2023 through June 2024.

Plans are in place for alternate routes for pedestrians and vehicles during construction.

