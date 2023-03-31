Michigan woman honors late brother by providing headstones to families in need

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Losing a loved one can be a difficult experience, but not being able to afford a proper memorial can make it even harder.

Allie Svoboda, who unexpectedly lost her brother Oliver Salfate to a brain aneurysm in 2021, decided to help other families who were struggling with similar circumstances. Oliver was known for being a free spirit and always willing to help others in need, and his legacy lives on through a nonprofit called Oliver’s Stones.

“He was a free spirit, very funny,” Svoboda said. “Always loved to help the underdog.”

Oliver’s Stones provides headstones to families who couldn’t afford them or didn’t have life insurance. The nonprofit focuses on people who lost their lives at a young age, such as Larry Ferris’s son Adam, who passed away at the age of 28. The Ferris family was not prepared for the expenses that came with Adam’s sudden passing, including the cost of a headstone. Oliver’s Stones stepped in to help and provided the family with a headstone at no cost.

The nonprofit was founded to help grieving families properly lay their loved ones to rest, and it is funded through donations. For Svoboda, giving back to others has helped her heal and live on her brother’s legacy.

“It’s really nice to give to other people in the community,” she said.

Thanks to Oliver’s Stones, families who are suffering from a loss can now focus on healing instead of worrying about the cost of a headstone. The organization is funded through donations. For more information, or to donate, visit the Oliver’s Stone website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.