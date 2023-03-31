Michigan lands 5-star QB out of North Carolina

Davis is the likely successor to JJ McCarthy.
FILE - The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug....
FILE - The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The University of Michigan has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit brought by students who sought to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct. The deal was filed in federal court on Thursday, March 24, 2022.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Jim Harbaugh has one more bragging point over Ohio State. The University of Michigan landed the #6-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024. Jadyn Davis committed to Michigan over Ohio State as well as Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, and UNC.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Davis made the announcement on Friday. As a junior at Providence Day High School, he wants to spend the next year helping to make Michigan’s 2024 class the best of the best.

“I’m a guy that’s going to walk in and help build the class of the school I pick, build it to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country,” Davis said right before making his announcement.

Davis, the likely successor to JJ McCarthy, said he also received offers from Penn State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, and “dozens of others.” He said while the recruitment process was a “whirlwind experience and a blessing,” he’s “kind of ready to get it over with, as well,” having made unofficial visits to Duke, Miami, Florida State, and other schools.

Davis was named North Carolina’s “Mr. Football” as the Football Player of the Year for 2022-23 season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared due to severe storm threat
‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Police report finding two 9 mm casings near Albert St. and M.A.C. Ave. on Sunday, March 12 at...
East Lansing police ask for help identifying shooting suspect

Latest News

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) in the...
Dickinson leaving Michigan for transfer portal
Michigan players celebrate a goal against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March...
Naurato named permanent head coach at Michigan hockey
Welcome Home: Fralick to become MSU women’s basketball head coach
Plus big news out of Ann Arbor with a recruit, while another Wolverine enters the transfer...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Breaking MSU women’s basketball news