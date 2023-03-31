Michigan government website experiencing system outage

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) report a technology issue is affecting the website.

DTMB say they are aware of the situation and working to resolve the problem.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy
Son accused of killing Commerce Township father by stabbing
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month

Latest News

Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL)
Lansing emergency flood warning system to be tested Saturday
Congressman Dan Kildee, Michigan's Eighth District
Michigan congressman tells constituents he is fighting cancer
Cooley Law School legal expert analyzes former-President Trump indictment
Police report finding two 9 mm casings near Albert St. and M.A.C. Ave. on Sunday, March 12 at...
East Lansing police ask for help identifying shooting suspect