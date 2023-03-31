Michigan congressman tells constituents he is fighting cancer

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Congressman Dan Kildee of Michigan’s Eighth District shared on Friday that he has a “serious but curable form of cancer.”

Kildee said “a few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. The results, it turns out, were more significant.

“After additional testing, I’ve been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer. Thankfully, I caught it very early. With early detection and great doctors, they found a very small tumor in one of my tonsils.

“It’s never easy to hear the words you have cancer. But I know that so many other families have gone through a cancer diagnosis.

“In a few weeks, I will have surgery to remove the cancer. The prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent. My doctors have advised me it will take a few weeks to recover after the surgery. I’m eager to have this chapter behind me and get back to work. But in the meantime, I’ll be away from the office for a period of time. My congressional office will remain open to serve the people of Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District.

“I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer. I appreciate the love of my family and wife Jennifer, as well as the help of my extraordinary staff. And to my constituents and my colleagues in Congress, thank you for your continued support.”

