Lansing emergency flood warning system to be tested Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will conduct a test of its dam break warning system Saturday, April 1 at approximately 1:15pm immediately following the tornado system test.

Two sirens will sound followed by a recorded message broadcasted by loudspeakers that say, “Testing the dam break flood warning system.”

The sirens are located along the Grand River. One is located near Hazel Street, and the other is near Lenawee and River streets.

The BWL had previously conducted the test annually, however, will now begin testing monthly in coordination with the tornado system test to ensure the public safety warning system is functional.

Federal law requires the BWL to test the emergency warning system that would be activated in the highly unlikely event of a failure of the Moores Park Dam, which is located on the Grand River near the BWL’s Eckert Power Plant.

Since 1919 when the BWL began operating the Moores Park Dam, there has never been a recorded failure of the dam which is monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by on-site staff.

