On The Job Report: 3/31/2023

CNC Machinist

MANTISSA

Salary:

$15 - $23 an hour - Full-time

Description:

BENCHER/POLISHER & CNC VERTICAL MILL TRAINEE

Mantissa Industries, Inc.

Mantissa Industries, Inc. in Holt, MI 48842

Seeking people interested in learning a skilled trade. We will train to operate and setup CNC vertical mills.

Starting duties will include learning to maintain all machinery and keeping areas clean. You will also learn to bench and polish parts in preparation for delivery.

This is a skilled trade and we are offering the opportunity to earn a living. Experience is not required though we will certainly offer higher income for experienced individuals.

Benefits:

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Monday to Friday

Requirements:

Must be highly motivated and a critical thinker. Must have excellent attendance, be punctual and have transportation.

We are not looking for a machine operator that just pushes buttons, but rather a sharp individual that can adapt and grow in a small machining facility.

We need an ambitious person that can follow instructions, work with minimal supervision, and get along well with others.

***We are a 100% vaccinated company

How to Apply:

To apply, send resume to: accounting@mantissainds.com

Or Call: (517) 694-2260

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/33257095

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 33257095

CNAs

DIMONDALE NURSING CARE CENTER

Salary:

$

You will earn:

Competitive wages based on your valuable experience

PLUS $2.35 per hour hero pay

PLUS $2.00 per hour attendance incentive

Shift Differential

Overtime Pay

Yearly Merit Increases

PLUS we offer you best in class benefits:

Medical – no deductible or co-pay

Dental & Vision

Generous Paid Time Off

Holiday Pay

Career Opportunities – Grow your nursing career!

Company paid Short Term Disability & Life Insurance

Unlimited Referral Bonuses up to $1500 each

401k with employer match

We can work with your scheduling needs:

8 hour shifts

Full or Part Time

All Shifts available

Description:

Our CNAs are more than just caregivers, they are friends and companions. They build relationships with our patients and families while providing assistance with daily living tasks like eating meals and laying down for bed.

Our CNAs are uniquely positioned to notice changes in mood and behavior that is key in helping our clinical team recognize potential medical issues. You will know your patients so well that you will know when something is not right. Our CNAs are a critical component of our clinical nursing team.

How you will help people every day:

You will promote hospitality and excellent customer service in our every daily interaction with our guests, their families, and visitors. Through kind words and encouragement, you will promote a positive, healthy environment in which to heal and thrive.

You will perform and document patient care using the individualized care plans as a guide. Bathing and all activities of daily living related care, such as skin care, preventative and supportive care, routine morning and evening mouth care, shaving, and dressing.

You will perform and document nutritional intake, blood pressure, TPRs, catheter care, bowel/bladder training, weights, turning, positioning, range of motion, and ambulation.

You will support physical, psychological, occupational, speech, restorative and recreational therapies by positively encouraging and promoting continued well-being.

You will observe and report, as necessary, significant changes in routine or condition as appropriate to your nursing team

Requirements:

What you will need to be part of our EPIC team:

You have completed of an approved nurse aide training program, with current certification required from the State of Michigan

Excellent customer service skills with a commitment to delivering Excellent, Passionate, Innovative care!

You are a team player, dedicated to doing what it takes to support your team members and get the job done.

In compliance with OHSA regulations, COVID-19 vaccination, or an approved exception as required by law, is required for employment.

How to Apply:

https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=N56559

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/26431028

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 26431028

Civil Engineering Project Manager

ENG, INC.

Salary:

$

Description:

As our civil engineering Project Manager, you will lead small teams of engineers who strengthen communities through infrastructure improvements. Every day, you will positively impact the communities in which we live and work, manage a wide range of civil engineering projects, and maintain client relationships.

About Us

Eng., Inc. is an award-winning Civil Engineering and Surveying firm working primarily for Michigan municipalities on projects including streets, water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalks, pathways, and parking lots, and Drain and Water Resources Commissioners on storm water management and complex water resources projects, having received multiple MACDC awards. We offer varied opportunities for experience, growth, professional development, leadership, and ownership in a flexible team-based culture. Our competitive benefits package includes medical, life, short term and long-term disability insurances, HSA accounts, 401(k) plan, bonus structure, as well as, paid time off for holidays, vacation and sick time.

In a typical day, you might...

Ensure projects are completed to a high standard within project timelines.

Analyze alternatives to present clients with the best options.

Manage municipal, County Drain, site development, roadway/pathway, and water distribution projects from scoping phase through construction phase.

Train new engineers in all aspects of the industry.

Grow your expertise in an area of your interests while continuing to round-out your engineering knowledge and management capabilities.

Use AutoCAD Civil 3D.

Work as part of a team and independently.

Experience new challenges and concepts.

Requirements:

To thrive in this job, you must be a motivated, personable, professional Civil Engineer who is ready to lead. Your ability to meet deadlines and communicate effectively is essential.

Legal stuff

We are an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants who are authorized to work in the United States immediately will receive consideration for employment without regard to, among other things, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran, or disability.

How to Apply:

Please email resume to schneiderj@engdot.com or apply via website www.engdot.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/17612105

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 17612105

