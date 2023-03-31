Jackson family rescues a puppy, celebrates alongside rental company VRBO

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson family is celebrating a new addition to their family, and it comes in the form of a four-legged friend.

Betty Jo Gardner and her daughters thought their family was complete, as they already had two dogs, a cat, some fish, and a bearded dragon. However, fate had other plans in store for them.

“I didn’t have any intention of adopting any animals,” Gardner said.

Although the Gardners were not looking to adopt a new pet, they ended up at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. They were not planning to adopt a puppy, but they couldn’t resist the cuteness of the dogs. That’s when they found VRBO, a hound named after the national rental company.

Gardner said she did not think much of the name when she first saw the medium-sized hound. Her daughter Kylie, on the other hand, felt the name was quite different.

After bonding with VRBO, they introduced their other pets to him and were pleasantly surprised when all of them enjoyed one another.

After Gardner signed some paperwork, she found out that her adoption fees had been sponsored by none other than the national rental company, VRBO. Kylie, still unsure of the niche name said if they had to keep that name, she would deal with it but when her mother offered up the name Misty, she knew this would be a forever addition to the family.

“I like the name, Misty. Misty’s just like calm, like a rainforest kind of [name],” said Kylie.

Chad Sanford, an animal control officer at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, was incredibly happy that they were able to unite a puppy with a new home.

“I think it’s amazing that the dog got adopted by a great family and the adoption process was sponsored by a great company - VRBO,” said Sanford.

The same company Misty once shared a name with. So following Misty’s adoption, VRBO donated $1,000 to the shelter.

“It’s pretty amazing,” added Sanford.

The Gardner family mentioned an older dog they had a few years back; a hound similar to Misty, whose personality was uncanny to hers.

If you would like to adopt an animal from the same shelter, visit its official website. It is currently doing $50 adoptions through Saturday.

