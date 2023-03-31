Immerse yourself in a world of ‘STEAM’ at the MSU Science Festival

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 11th annual Michigan State University Science Festival has released its full schedule of free events that celebrate and explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Beginning April 1, all ages are invited to attend events held on MSU’s campus and select sites throughout the state.

“We’re thrilled to provide another year of educational opportunities to learners of all ages surrounding the disciplines of STEAM,” said Kwesi Brookins, associate provost for University Outreach and Engagement. “By offering a variety of programs, we hope to promote science literacy in communities throughout Michigan and provide attendees with a better understanding of the world around us.”

The monthlong festival kicks off with STEAM Expo Days on April 1 and 2, where attendees can explore the world of insects by visiting the MSU Bug House, dive into the history of music through hands-on activities with MSU’s Community Music School, or even assemble a battery using lemons and potatoes with MSU professors of chemical engineering.

For a full list of events: https://sciencefestival.msu.edu/

