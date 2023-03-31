Frequent crime alerts leave MSU students on high alert

Michigan State University students and the East Lansing community has seen an alarming amount of crime alerts.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University students are saying life on campus still doesn’t feel normal again.

Related: MSU’s Berkey Hall to remain closed for rest of school year, Union building to reopen

“I’m always on high alert of my surroundings and just being cautious,” said James Rawson.

James Rawson is a student in the school of social work. Although the emergency alert system keeps those informed of crimes in the area, he said it seems like the alerts come on a weekly basis.

This includes cases of assault, gunshots, possible kidnapping and more recently, a person seen with a knife near West Circle Drive last week.

“I remember last week was the knife attack and that was highly concerning for any of us especially when we have in-person classes,” said Rawson.

Johnny Vlahakis is the general manager of El Azteco. He said he hasn’t seen a lot of violence and feels the area is safe.

“It’s a college town, there’s always gonna be wild college kids running around making noise,” said Vlahakis. “But aside from that, I’ve been running around these streets since I was a kid and I still feel safe walking on the sidewalk at night here.”

For others, constant crime alerts are worrisome.

“We hope that we can get some normalcy,” said Rawson.

News 10 reached out to the City of East Lansing and the police department, but they were not able to comment on the matter.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared due to severe storm threat
‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Police report finding two 9 mm casings near Albert St. and M.A.C. Ave. on Sunday, March 12 at...
East Lansing police ask for help identifying shooting suspect

Latest News

Portage Northern High School faces lawsuit over graduation date
Portage Northern High School faces lawsuit over graduation date
Portage Northern High School faces lawsuit over graduation date
Frequent crime alerts leave MSU students on high alert
Mason salon takes steps toward sustainability