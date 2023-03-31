Fishing License renews April 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring is upon us, and with it comes new fishing licenses.

The new fishing license begins tomorrow, April 1. Fishing licenses purchased after April 1 will be good for any species of fish in any body of water until March 31 of next year. All regulations can be found in the updated DNR Digest. This has all the information you will need on fish and the fishing season.

DNR officers say purchasing your license is important for keeping the fish population under control.

“The fund that go towards fishing licenses are used by our fishery biologists through our fisheries division to replenish stocks of fish in Michigan waters for anglers to fish for,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer.

You can purchase your fishing license at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses, on their hunt and fishing app or in person at DNR locations or stores.

