First Lady to travel to Michigan Monday

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - First Lady Jill Biden is expected to travel to Michigan on Monday, April 3.

Her visit is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Tour.

During her visit, Biden is expected to highlight how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are central to the Biden Education Pathway, and the importance of investing in these programs, the Office of the First Lady said.

No other information was released.

