First Alert Weather Day declared due to severe storm threat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.

In its latest update, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for severe weather in Mid-Michigan to a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for most of the area. The greatest risk for strong storms will happen around sunset to 1 a.m. Areas in southwest Michigan have the best chance for severe weather. At this time, damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail are the main threats.

The day has started with some heavy rain but this rain will not last all day. In fact, before lunchtime it should be out of here and good part of the afternoon will be dry. Towards this evening, another round of showers and storms will arrive and these could be strong to severe. These will also produce some locally heavy rainfall as well. This will end around 1 a.m. and then there will be a bit of a dry period before more showers arrive Saturday morning. Colder air will be moving in overnight as well so some of this could fall as snow before it wraps up completely by the afternoon.

There is some uncertainty on if any severe weather develops. There may not be enough instability needed to produce these thunderstorms by the time they arrive so stay with News 10 for updates.

Rainfall totals of more than an inch are expected region wide with locally higher totals where thunderstorms move through. Temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees but will fall after a cold front comes through Friday night.

Winds outside of thunderstorms will be strong as well with gusts of 20-30 mph on Friday and gusts of 30-40 mph Saturday. Temperatures to begin the weekend will be much colder.

It is important to have ways to receive watch and warning information throughout the day.

