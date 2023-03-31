EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a shooting suspect and others at the scene.

Police report finding two 9 mm casings near Albert St. and M.A.C. Ave. on Sunday, March 12 at approximately 4:00 a.m.

East Lansing police ask for help identifying shooting suspect (East Lansing Police Department)

The suspect, a black male wearing a purple sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes is seen on CCTV with a handgun, according to police.

East Lansing Police ask for help (East Lansing Police Department)

Police ask if you have any information about the suspect’s identity or the identity of the females in the photo, please contact Det. Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842 or jcotton@elpolice.com

