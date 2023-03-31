Dickinson leaving Michigan for transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan men’s basketball team has lost its ‘big man’ to the portal.

Friday, Hunter Dickinson announced he has entered the transfer portal. It’s another blow for the Wolverines after freshman guard Jett Howard declared for the NBA draft on March 23.

Dickinson led the Wolverines in the 2022-23 season with an average of 18.5 points and 9 rebounds per game. A 7-foot-1 junior, Dickinson is classified as a graduate transfer and plans to graduate at the end of the summer semester.

He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in the 2021 and 2023 seasons, and second-team honors in 2022. Following the completion of his freshman season, he was named a consensus second-team All-American in 2021.

Dickinson ends his career in Ann Arbor with the sixth-most career double-doubles in Wolverines basketball history and is the 31st player to get over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

