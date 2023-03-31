Dickinson leaving Michigan for transfer portal

Dickinson led the Wolverines in the 2022-23 season with an average of 18.5 points and 9 rebounds per game.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) in the...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan men’s basketball team has lost its ‘big man’ to the portal.

Friday, Hunter Dickinson announced he has entered the transfer portal. It’s another blow for the Wolverines after freshman guard Jett Howard declared for the NBA draft on March 23.

Dickinson led the Wolverines in the 2022-23 season with an average of 18.5 points and 9 rebounds per game. A 7-foot-1 junior, Dickinson is classified as a graduate transfer and plans to graduate at the end of the summer semester.

He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in the 2021 and 2023 seasons, and second-team honors in 2022. Following the completion of his freshman season, he was named a consensus second-team All-American in 2021.

Dickinson ends his career in Ann Arbor with the sixth-most career double-doubles in Wolverines basketball history and is the 31st player to get over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared due to severe storm threat
‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Police report finding two 9 mm casings near Albert St. and M.A.C. Ave. on Sunday, March 12 at...
East Lansing police ask for help identifying shooting suspect

Latest News

FILE - The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug....
Michigan lands 5-star QB out of North Carolina
Michigan players celebrate a goal against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March...
Naurato named permanent head coach at Michigan hockey
Welcome Home: Fralick to become MSU women’s basketball head coach
Plus big news out of Ann Arbor with a recruit, while another Wolverine enters the transfer...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Breaking MSU women’s basketball news