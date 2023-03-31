Decorating with Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He doesn’t just rbing the cheesecake, but he brings the happiness too!

Marcus Leslie from Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes stopped by studio 10 and show Claudia and Rachelle a thing or two about cheesecake decorating.

With a cheesecake icing, blueberries and a piping gun, he gave viewers an inside look to how make your messes into magic when creating a perfect topping to any cheesecake.

He is leaving his April flavor of the month up to YOU to decide- Key Lime Pie and Lemon Drop are both on the table, and its safe to say, the Studio 10 hosts will be excited for either!

To vote on the flavor and to find more information on where to take home the delicious cheesecake, head on over to https://mrlesliescheesecakes.com/.

