Cooley Law School legal expert analyzes former-President Trump indictment

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former President Trump is expected to be in court on Tuesday but his legal problems may not end with the indictment announced Thursday.

Trump is facing other legal challenges as well in four possible criminal cases including two criminal cases for allegedly mishandling documents and inciting the January 6th insurrection.

Trump also faces a possible felony charge for when he allegedly tried to put in a request to Georgia’s Secretary of State.

Trump will be finger-printed and photographed. It’s unclear at this time if he will be held for any length of time. Since he’s not a flight risk and the alleged crime is not violent in nature, he most likley won’t sit in jail before trial.

The Director of Homeland Security at Cooley Law school is questioning how will a president be treated after an indictment.

Michael McDaniel Director of Homeland Security Law, Cooley Law School said “under the rule of law, nobody, nobody, nobody, not even the next president is above the law. That’s why when you have a grand jury. Citizens, tried and true in the state of New York have decided that he has committed certain crimes of which we’re not quite clear at this point.”

Former President Trump recently began his 2024 presidential campaign. It’s not clear yet how the indictment may impact the race.

McDaniel suspects exact charges will come out on Monday.

