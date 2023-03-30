Staudt’s Rising Stars: Braden Caudill

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Braden Caudill from Leslie.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Braden Caudill from Leslie.

He plays baseball, basketball and football. When he’s not in sports, you can find him hunting or fishing.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County
2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County
William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
Revitalization efforts aims to bring new life to Downtown Lansing

Latest News

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Braden Caudill
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Braden Caudill
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Drop Opening Game
The 2023 season is officially underway for the Detroit Tigers. Tim Staudt gives his take on...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers open the season
Spartan Stadium
Michigan State releases details on Spring Game