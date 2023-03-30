Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers open the season

Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball(Lesly Juarez (custom credit) | Source: Lesly Juarez on Unsplash)
By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 season is officially underway for the Detroit Tigers. Tim Staudt gives his take on what we’ve seen so far. Plus we talk the major price differences between men’s and women’s Final Four ticket prices.

