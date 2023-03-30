State leaders tout benefits of clean energy investments in Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State leaders and community members gathered outside the Lansing South Side Coalition Community Center Wednesday to discuss the efforts to make solar energy technology more affordable in Michigan.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides funds to help lower energy bills and mitigate climate change. The event highlighted how clean energy investments have helped Michigan, including the installation of solar panels on the community center’s roof.

“We are working hard to leverage existing resources,” said Lori Welch, Sustainability Manager for the City of Lansing. “Secure grants and other funding opportunities that will allow for shovel-ready projects to come to life. Projects like solar installation, energy-efficiency upgrades, enhancing our electric vehicle charging network and more.”

The Michigan state legislature is currently working on setting standards for clean energy projects. The efforts aim to make solar energy technology more accessible and affordable across the state,

