Son accused of killing Commerce Township father by stabbing

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Commerce Township man died Wednesday after he was stabbed by his son in the home they shared, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office report at approximately 1:15 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Sutton Road deputies found the 22-year-old son who told them where to find the 76-year-old father.

The father was stabbed multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office. Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics attempted to revive the father. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The son was taken into custody and transported to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

A motive for the killing was not immediately known, according to the sheriff’s office.

