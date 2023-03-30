In My View: New season, new hope for the Detroit Tigers

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s opening day for the Detroit Tigers, and while we don’t know how the team will fare this season, I’m guessing they’ll do better than last year’s record of 66-96.

The new pitch clock should help speed up the games, which were previously endless at times. The fences have also been moved in from part of the outfield, so we can expect more home runs. Only 11 players from last year’s roster remain, including Miguel Cabrera, who is in his final season.

Additionally, the schedule has changed, with different teams coming to Detroit than in previous years. Even if the team’s record doesn’t improve, these changes could still attract more fans to Comerica Park.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County
2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County
William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
Revitalization efforts aims to bring new life to Downtown Lansing

Latest News

In My View: New season, new hope for the Detroit Tigers
In My View: MSU hockey a strong contender for new year’s NCAA Tournament
In My View: MSU hockey a strong contender for new year’s NCAA Tournament
In My View: MSU women’s basketball faces uphill climb