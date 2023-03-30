In My View: New season, new hope for the Detroit Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s opening day for the Detroit Tigers, and while we don’t know how the team will fare this season, I’m guessing they’ll do better than last year’s record of 66-96.

The new pitch clock should help speed up the games, which were previously endless at times. The fences have also been moved in from part of the outfield, so we can expect more home runs. Only 11 players from last year’s roster remain, including Miguel Cabrera, who is in his final season.

Additionally, the schedule has changed, with different teams coming to Detroit than in previous years. Even if the team’s record doesn’t improve, these changes could still attract more fans to Comerica Park.

