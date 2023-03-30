‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61

First responders are on the scene of the crash that is near mile marker 64 in Eaton County.
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A ‘multi-vehicle’ crash has shut down NB I-69 in Eaton County at the Lansing Rd exit 61. Officials say the crash occurred around mile marker 64. First responders are on the scene. No word yet on if any injuries were sustained in the crash.

News 10 reporter/anchor Taylor Gattoni went live on her Facebook page with an update around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

A semi-truck is involved in a multi-vehicle accident on NB I-69 in Eaton County.
A semi-truck is involved in a multi-vehicle accident on NB I-69 in Eaton County.(WILX-TV)
NB I-69 is shut down at Lansing Rd exit 61. The crash occurred around mile marker 64.
NB I-69 is shut down at Lansing Rd exit 61. The crash occurred around mile marker 64.(WILX-TV)

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

