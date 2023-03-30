‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A ‘multi-vehicle’ crash has shut down NB I-69 in Eaton County at the Lansing Rd exit 61. Officials say the crash occurred around mile marker 64. First responders are on the scene. No word yet on if any injuries were sustained in the crash.

News 10 reporter/anchor Taylor Gattoni went live on her Facebook page with an update around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

A semi-truck is involved in a multi-vehicle accident on NB I-69 in Eaton County. (WILX-TV)

NB I-69 is shut down at Lansing Rd exit 61. The crash occurred around mile marker 64. (WILX-TV)

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

NB I-69 remains shut down in Eaton County. A multi-vehicle accident includes at least 1 semi-truck.



— Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) March 30, 2023

