Michigan State releases details on Spring Game

The free event starts with gates to Spartan Stadium opening at 12:30, with the scrimmage itself starting at 2
Spartan Stadium
Spartan Stadium(Sara Schulz)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re just over two weeks away from the Michigan State Spring Football Game.

The Team announced some of the details of what they’re calling the 2023 Spartan Football Kickoff on April 15th.

The free event starts with gates to Spartan Stadium opening at 12:30, with the scrimmage itself starting at 2.

Fans will be able to walk on the playing field, taking pictures with trophies and some Michigan State football equipment.

The format of the Spring Game has not been announced yet; fans can learn more about the event here.

