Michigan Red Cross volunteers join relief efforts following deadly Mississippi tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Red Cross volunteers are heading to Mississippi to help with relief and recovery efforts following a deadly E-4 tornado that struck the state last week.

The tornado left at least 26 people dead and dozens more injured. Currently, five Michiganders have been deployed to provide food, shelter, and other resources, but that number may increase in the coming weeks.

The tornado was on the ground for 80 miles and caused significant damage to homes and businesses across Mississippi, leading to a state of emergency being declared.

Those who want to make a difference in the lives of people affected by tornadoes and storms in the South can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

