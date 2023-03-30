Keeping kids safe: Jackson program teaches proper car seat usage

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Parents in Jackson were given the opportunity to learn about proper car seat safety and how to keep their children safe in a car Thursday afternoon.

It was part of the Jackson Fire Department’s Car Seat Inspection Program. Firefighters launched the program in 2022 to give people a chance to ensure that their children are placed in a properly fitting car seat.

Dan Waite, a resident who attended the event, spoke about the significance of emergency workers checking car seats to ensure a child’s safety.

“I’ve witnessed one car accident where a child was involved, and the car seat saved the child,” Waite recalled. “I think it’s great to make sure they are certified by someone who knows what they are doing.”

Jackson firefighters are currently the only certified Car Seat Inspection Program in Jackson County.

The next car seat safety check will be held April 12 from 1-3 p.m. at Summit Township Fire Station One. Crews will look to make sure the car seat is in proper working order, fastened to the vehicle correctly, and is a safe fit for the child.

A full list of dates and locations for upcoming Car Seat Inspection Program events can be seen below.

  • April 12, 1-3 p.m., Summit Fire Station 1
  • May 18, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • June 21, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • July 7, 1-3 p.m., Summit Fire Station 1
  • Aug. 23, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • Sept. 19, 1-3 p.m., Summit Fire Station 1
  • Oct. 9, 1-3 p.m., Summit Fire Station 1
  • Nov. 10, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • Dec. 7, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station

