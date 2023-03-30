Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy

Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture(AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale College is no longer affiliated with Tallahassee Classical Academy, after an art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s sculpture of ‘David’ led to the Florida school principal’s resignation.

The Florida school considered the sculpture controversial because the subject is nude.

Hillsdale College wanted to “set the record straight” and explained in a statement saying “this drama around teaching Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture, one of the most important works of art in existence, has become a distraction from, and a parody of, the actual aims of classical education. Of course, Hillsdale’s K-12 art curriculum includes Michelangelo’s “David” and other works of art that depict the human form.”

Tallahassee Classical previously held a license to use Hillsdale’s curricular materials. That license has been revoked and will expire at the end of the school year, according to Hillsdale College.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

