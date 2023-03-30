Greater Lansing Food Bank sees 26% increase in demand as food benefits end

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rising cost of food and inflation have more families than ever turning to food banks.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank has seen a 26% increase in demand for food since the end of extra government food benefits last month.

Read: Millions at risk of food insecurity as emergency assistance program ends

The pandemic forced many families into economic hardship and government benefits helped them keep food on the table. However, with the end of the benefits, more families are turning to food banks for support. The food bank is in need of food and fund donations, as they have seen a decrease in the food supply chain over the past year.

The food bank has gone from getting almost half of its food from the USDA to just 17%.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank will be hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution next week on Wednesday at the Tabernacle of David Church in Lansing from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

You can donate on the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s official website here.

