Grand Ledge School District upgrades indoor pool

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge High School indoor pool is undergoing renovations along with several major projects to enhance a variety of resources for students, staff, and the community.

Part of the Grand Ledge School District’s 10-year bond spending plan is to create a community pool that is open to the public.

The Beagle Competition Pool is one of Grand Ledge School District’s many projects to complete this year like the community pool at Grand Ledge High School. The community can access the pool for things like swim lessons and water aerobics this summer.

While there are visually-telling changes to the schools in the Grand Ledge School District, many of the improvements aren’t seen by the public.

The pool at the high school has undergone painting, cosmetic changes for a new pump and filtration system, which not only is safer for the public but also is more environmentally and fiscally efficient.

Another goal to the community pool… was to make it more accessible for both students and the public.

Bill Barnes, Superintendent for Grand Ledge School District explains “part of this redesign as well was to create a secure entrance for that community pool. So folks can use it throughout the day without having to come into the main school building. Then it is a service that we’re able to provide for our community but we’re able to do it from a safe and secure perspective as well.”

Upgrades and cleaning up construction still need to be done at the Grand Ledge High School community pool.

The Grand Ledge School District plans to welcome families and the community to the pool, in the near future, Superintendent Bill Barnes says it will be closed until mid-summer.

The Beagle Competition Pool and diving well will be closed while undergoing upgrades.

The pool has always met standards but now the diving well will increase by 6 inches in depth to meet an MHSAA (Michigan High School Athletic Association) depth recommendation. They hope to get this done before the swim team’s season.

