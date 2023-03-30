Former foster care worker sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting client

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A former foster care employee from Midland has been sentenced to jail and probation for sexually assaulting one of his clients.

Ladd Perreault, of Midland, worked for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at the time of the assault, according to the Michigan State Police.

Perreault was arrested and lodged in the Midland County Jail on May 6, 2022 and was arraigned on May 9, 2022.

On Jan. 18, he pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion.

On Wednesday, March 29, Perreault was sentenced to 365 days in jail but received credit for 327 days already served. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

