First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A strong storm system over western Iowa this morning will bring rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms to Mid-Michigan. The storm will also produce gusty winds this afternoon into Saturday. Today ahead of the storm temperatures warm to around 60º. Behind the storm tomorrow temperatures will fall into the upper 30s during the afternoon. Temperatures should rebound to near 50º for Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather today into tonight. While the greatest threat of severe weather will be west of Michigan, we cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm that contains damaging winds tonight. The threat of thunderstorms will be gone by Saturday morning, but the actual storm itself passing over northern Michigan could continue to bring gusty winds to the area. A few raindrops or snowflakes are possible across the area Saturday.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with the return of some sunshine and near average high temperatures. Monday should be partly cloudy with high temperatures back in the low 60s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms pass through the area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 31, 2023

Average High: 51º Average Low 31º

Lansing Record High: 78° 1943

Lansing Record Low: 4° 1923

Jackson Record High: 79º 1981

Jackson Record Low: 4º 1923

