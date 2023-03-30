Clinton County begins recall process of Eagle Township supervisor

Recall petition Eagle Township, Clinton County
Recall petition Eagle Township, Clinton County(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Election Commission approved a petition to recall Eagle Township Supervisor Patti Schafer.

The petition approved on Thursday cites “potential large-scale development of land in Eagle Township” and “the limited information available to Eagle Township residents affected by the potential development.”

The commission was comprised of Lisa Sullivan, probate judge, Steven Wiswasser, treasurer, and Debra Sutherland, county clerk.

