Clinton County begins recall process of Eagle Township supervisor

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Election Commission approved a petition to recall Eagle Township Supervisor Patti Schafer.

The petition approved on Thursday cites “potential large-scale development of land in Eagle Township” and “the limited information available to Eagle Township residents affected by the potential development.”

The commission was comprised of Lisa Sullivan, probate judge, Steven Wiswasser, treasurer, and Debra Sutherland, county clerk.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.